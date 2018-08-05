5 Reasons You Should Use The Manjaro Linux Operating System

Introduction

If you haven’t started using Linux yet then you are probably already in a quandary about which of the hundreds of Linux distributions you should be using.

Of course if you haven’t started using Linux yet then you might wonder why you should ditch Windows and use Linux in the first place. In this case you will want to read “10 reasons to replace Windows with Linux“.

Should you ask the question “which distro should I use?” in a forum, in a chat room, on Reddit or via a tweet then you will commonly get the answers Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Zorin OS, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE and Arch.

For a person coming to Linux for the first time Ubuntu, Linux Mint and Zorin OS provide an easier entry route than the latter distributions and they all have polished installation routines and it is generally easier to get set up with these distributions.

Ubuntu is a decent distribution and you can be assured of a good quality operating system with a modern user interface and good support. Linux Mint is based on Ubuntu and provides some extra bells and whistles that aren’t available with Ubuntu, slightly different software choices and a more familiar and straight forward user experience. The same could be said of Zorin OS but in a slightly different way.

Debian, Fedora and openSUSE are all excellent distributions but in my opinion aren’t as straight forward and instantly usable as Ubuntu, Linux Mint and Zorin.

That brings me on to Arch. Arch is more difficult to install and there is a learning curve required above and beyond the aforementioned offerings.

Arch has its own benefits however. For instance, Arch provides a repository of software which far outweighs the other distributions, it is a rolling release distribution meaning that you never have to upgrade your operating system as it is always up to date and the documentation for Arch is in a level all of its own. Brilliant isn’t a good enough word for the documentation.

So where does Manjaro fit in? Well, if Linux Mint takes away the complexity from Ubuntu and Debian then Manjaro does the same for Arch which ultimately gives you all of the good bits of Arch without any of the pain.

Here therefore are 5 good reasons to use Manjaro Linux.

1. Installing Manjaro Is Easy

Installing Manjaro is about as easy as it gets for installing Linux.

Simply download Manjaro from https://manjaro.org/get-manjaro/, burn it to a USB drive using Etcher (https://etcher.io/) and boot into the USB drive.

Then all you have to do is run the installer and choose where you live, choose your keyboard language, choose where to install Manjaro and set up a user and password.

The whole process takes around 20 minutes and is much easier than installing a lesser operating system such as Windows.

2. Manjaro Is Easy To Use

If you are concerned that you are going to spend all of your time typing commands into a terminal window then you needn’t worry.

The graphical interface (aka desktop environment) can be the same as the one used by Ubuntu (GNOME), by Linux Mint (Cinnamon) or indeed many others. If you prefer a modern user interface with a dashboard and strong keyboard shortcut support then you have it. If you prefer the old school taskbar (aka panel) and menu then you can have it.

3. Manjaro Linux Has Loads Of Software

By default Manjaro comes pre-installed with an audio application (Lollipop), email client, the LibreOffice suite (and icons for running the online version of Microsoft Office), a chat client, media player, Firefox web browser, a map tool, weather app.

Manjaro also provides access to the Arch User Repository and the amount of software available within that repository is huge. What is more is that the software can easily be found using a straight forward user interface.

This alone makes a strong argument as to why Manjaro is a better option than Ubuntu, Mint, Zorin, Fedora, Debian and openSUSE.

Chrome is available without having to jump through hoops, Spotify, Steam and too many others to mention here.

4. Manjaro Is Always Up To Date

Another argument as to why Manjaro could be considered better than Ubuntu, Mint, Zorin, Fedora and Debian is that it is a rolling release distribution, meaning that rather than have to upgrade at regular intervals, the core system always stays up to date.

What this means is that you always have the latest and most up to date system.

Those of you worried that continual updates may break a part of your system can be assured that the Manjaro team test new packages before making them available to users.

This means that you have more up to date software than many distributions without the risk that come with other distributions. Some would call that “the best of both worlds”.

5. Documentation

Manjaro is based on Arch and that means the documentation that is available for the Arch Linux distribution is generally available to Manjaro as well.

The first port of call is of course Google. Simply search for the thing you need help with and a whole host of pages will appear.

You can also check out the Arch Wiki. I personally recommend with looking at the table of contents. The Arch wiki teaches everything from installing Arch (which you obviously don’t need because Manjaro is easy to install) to setting up news readers, media servers, troubleshooting network issues and system recovery.

Summary

So there you have it. Manjaro really is a Linux distribution for the Everyday Linux User. It is easy to install, easy to use, with great documentation, a huge software repository and it is constantly evolving without the need to upgrade.